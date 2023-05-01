Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg in mix to buy Ottawa's NHL team?

There appears to be celebrity interest in buying the National Hockey League team in Ottawa. Rap impresario Snoop Dogg said in an Instagram post that he was “looking forward” to being part of a bid by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks, who would be the first Black owner of an NHL team. Actor Ryan Reynolds is also reportedly involved in a bid for the Senators. The team says a “condition of any sale” is keeping the Senators in Ottawa. A recent valuation from sports-business news outlet Sportico listed the Senators at $655 million.