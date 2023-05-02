'Godfather of AI' leaves Google, warns of tech's dangers
Geoffrey Hinton, the man widely considered as the “godfather” of artificial intelligence, has left Google — with a message sharing his concerns about potential dangers stemming from the same technology he helped build. Hinton has said he left Google so that he could focus on raising public awareness and speak freely about potential risks. At the heart of the debate on the state of AI is whether the primary dangers are in the future or present.Full Article