CVS beats Q1 expectations, cuts forecast after buying spree

CVS Health beat first-quarter expectations as revenue grew from all parts of its business, but the health care giant chopped its 2023 earnings forecast after closing a pair of multi-billion dollar deals. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer says it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.70 per share for the year. That’s down 20 cents on both ends of the range from a forecast it debuted in November and reaffirmed in February. It’s also short of the $8.76 Wall Street had been projecting, according to a poll of analysts by FactSet.