How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

If, as expected, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates yet again in its drive to cool inflation, much of America will be directly affected. Rates on credit cards, mortgages and auto loans all stand to rise even more. The result will be more burdensome loan costs for both consumers and businesses. On the other hand, many banks are now dangling higher rates on savings accounts, offering people the opportunity to earn more money. Economists worry, though, about whether the Fed’s streak of 10 rate hikes since March 2022 will eventually cause the economy to slow too much and cause a recession.