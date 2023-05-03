Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR's Twitter account

Elon Musk threatened to reassign NPR’s Twitter account to “another company,” according to the non-profit news organization. NPR stopped tweeting from its main account after Twitter abruptly labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” last month, a term that’s also been used to identify outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments. Twitter then changed the label to “government-funded media.” NPR said that both labels were inaccurate and undermined its credibility — noting the nonprofit news company operates independently of the U.S. government. The last tweets on NPR’s main account are from April 12 — when the news organization shared a thread of other places readers and listeners can find its journalism.