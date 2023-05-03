NJ GOP seeks wind projects halt to see if whales benefit

Republican state lawmakers and other New Jersey opponents of offshore wind turbines are calling for a 30- to 60-day moratorium on construction work at such sites to see if it would lead to a decrease in whale deaths. Four state senators hosted a online hearing about offshore wind energy generation and whale deaths on Wednesday. It came three weeks after the most recent East Coast whale death was reported in Virginia and despite the assurances of most scientists and conservationists that there is no correlation between offshore wind generation and such deaths. Democrats, who control the Legislature and governorship in New Jersey, held a similar hearing recently.