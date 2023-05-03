How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 5/3/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve announced its latest hike to interest rates and hinted that the end to them may be near. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after drifting between modest gains and losses immediately after the Fed’s announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq lost 0.5%. The Fed’s move, which was widely expected, is meant to slow the economy further in hopes of getting inflation under control. The hope among investors is that this is the final increase for now following the Fed’s fastest series of hikes in decades.