Michelle Obama works with new company on child nutrition

Michelle Obama says she's working with a new company that will make and sell food and drinks for kids that have less sugar and more nutrients. The former first lady says the products from PLEZi Nutrition will be less detrimental to children's long-term health because they contain less sugar and more nutrients. Her work with PLEZi Nutrition is an extension of her efforts as first lady to improve child nutrition. Mrs. Obama announced her new role in a speech in New York City at a conference on the future that was sponsored by The Wall Street Journal.