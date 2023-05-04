Taiwan trade chief warns against 'unnecessary fear' of China

Taiwan’s chief trade representative says his country’s semiconductor makers will expand production in the U.S. as much as they can afford to do so. But John Chen-Chung Deng tells The Associated Press that Taiwan remains an ideal place for U.S. trade, business and investment. Deng spoke to The Associated Press on a visit to Washington. His visit comes at a time of intensifying efforts to harden the U.S. and Taiwanese militaries and economies against any threat from rival China. As part of this, the U.S. is moving to boost semiconductor production on U.S. soil in the event of any conflict disrupting exports from Asia, especially from Taiwan. Taiwan produces more than 90% of the world’s more advanced semiconductors.