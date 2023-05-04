Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes

Legislation introduced by four senators aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would give parents more control over what teenagers under the age of 18 can access. The two Democrats and two Republicans are parents of young children and teenagers. The senators said in a joint interview with The Associated Press that they're representative of millions of American parents who are gravely worried that social media companies are largely unchecked in what they can serve up to their children. The bipartisan bill comes as there is increasing desire in Congress to regulate social media companies.