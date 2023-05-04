AP Was There: Covering the previous coronation in Britain

The Associated Press will muster a small army to cover King Charles III's coronation this weekend. For his mother's crowning 70 years ago, the wire service also enlisted the help of an air force. With networks of satellites, today's news rockets around the globe in seconds. But in 1953, it took eight minutes to transmit a single black-and-white photograph, provided the weather conditions and phone lines cooperated. So, among the methods AP employed to deliver photos from London to its American newspaper clients was an arrangement to put them on Royal Air Force bombers.