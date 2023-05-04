Cognizant lowers revenue guidance for 2023 even as large deals rise

Approximately, 30% of the quarter's deal bookings were large deals (total contract value of about $50 million or more) compared to approximately 20% for all of 2022. However, a tough technology demand environment led the company to soften its revenue guidance. For the full year 2023, Cognizant now expects revenue in the range of $19.2 billion-$19.6 billion, a decline on the lower end from the $19.4 billion revenue it recorded in FY 2022.