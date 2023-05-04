Shell Reports $9.6 Billion Profit, Despite Falling Oil Prices
The oil and gas giant said its earnings, which exceeded analysts’ expectations, were bolstered by strong energy trading.Full Article
Shell, the oil and gas giant, has announced a profit of $9.6bn (£7.6bn) for the first quarter of the year, which exceeded..
London (AFP) May 4, 2023
British energy giant Shell on Thursday posted soaring first-quarter profit, as falling costs..