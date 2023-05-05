Ex-Uber security chief sentenced for data-breach cover-up

The former chief security officer for Uber has been sentenced to probation for trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service. Federal prosecutors say Joseph Sullivan was sentenced Thursday in San Francisco to three years of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $50,000. He was convicted last year of concealing from the Federal Trade Commission a breach in which hackers stole data on 57 million users and 600,000 driver’s license numbers. Prosecutors say Sullivan secretly paid the hackers $100,000 in return for promising not to release the data. Uber’s new management uncovered the truth in 2017 and made the breach public.