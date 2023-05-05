Press group: China biggest global jailer of journalists

A press freedom group says China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society. Reporters Without Borders said Beijing also was one of the biggest exporters of propaganda. China ranked second to last on the group's annual index of press freedom, behind only neighbor North Korea. Beijing has tightened already strict controls on media in a country where all newspapers and broadcasters are state-owned and websites and social media are required to enforce censorship.