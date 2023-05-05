Could AI pen 'Casablanca'? Screenwriters take aim at ChatGPT

Not six months since the release of ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence is already prompting widespread unease throughout Hollywood. Concern over chatbots writing or rewriting scripts is one of the leading reasons TV and film screenwriters took to picket lines earlier this week. Though the Writers Guild of America is striking for better pay in an industry where streaming has upended many of the old rules, AI looms as rising anxiety. Experts say the struggle screenwriters are now facing with AI is just the beginning. The World Economic Forum this week released a study predicting that nearly a quarter of all jobs will be disrupted by AI over the next five years.