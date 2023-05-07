Ukraine farmers risk losing their lives or livelihoods

Russia's war has forced Ukraine's grain farmers into a vicious dilemma. Those in areas now free from Russian occupation are risking their lives to strip their land of explosives before the critical spring planting season. But they still must cope with soaring production and transportation costs caused by Russia’s blockade of many Black Sea ports and recent restrictions that neighboring countries imposed on Ukrainian grain. The dual crisis is causing many farmers to cut back on sowing crops. The head of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in Ukraine says that the “drastic reduction” of grain crops potentially threatens global food security.