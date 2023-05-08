Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing before WWII tributes

Russia is enacting a major security clampdown before annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities are curbing the use of drones and car-sharing services and even jet skis on the canals of St. Petersburg amid the 14-month war with Ukraine. Russian media said Monday that at least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades for the time in years. The events are the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia. Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. Russia was rattled last week by reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into Moscow and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.