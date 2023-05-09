Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. The former White House correspondent and now-morning show host must juggle questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, her own follow-ups and the need to fact-check false statements. Meanwhile, many Democrats think the former president shouldn't get the prime-time platform, while there are Republicans who think Trump will never get a fair shake on the network he denigrated as “fake news” while president. CNN says it is part of its long-standing tradition of candidate forums.