COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax to chop workforce, expenses

Novavax is cutting about a quarter of its workforce as the COVID-19 vaccine maker seeks to slash expenses while dealing with uncertain future revenue. The company says it expects to trim next year’s costs for research and development as well as selling, general and administrative expenses by about 40% to 50% compared to 2022. The company had 1,992 full-time employees as of February 21, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The job cuts announced Tuesday would equate to 498 employees. In the first quarter, the company's total revenue sank to $81 million. Its net loss totaled $294 million.