Tempur Sealy to buy Matress Firm in $4 billion deal

Tempur Sealy has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $4 billion. The companies said Tuesday they expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024. After the acquistion is complete, Mattress Firm will operate as a separate business unit within Tempur Sealy. Also on Tuesday, Tempur Sealy posted first-quarter profits of $85.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Kentucky-based mattress maker said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.