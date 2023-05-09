Discord forces members to change usernames, discord erupts

Discord is a social app favored by gamers. But it has stirred internal strife after announcing last week that it will force its millions of members to pick new usernames. That may sound trivial, but it's a big deal for people who rely on the mid-sized network to recruit fellow gamers, swap virtual weapons and organize strategy in multiplayer games. Discord users have long been free to choose any name they wanted, even ones already in use. Gamers warn that the move could create a black market in desirable names or even spark dangerous threats to force the surrender of in-demand names.