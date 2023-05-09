Airbnb posts $117 million 1Q profit as revenue grows by 20%

Airbnb has reported a $117 million profit for the first quarter, the first time that the company has made money during the seasonally slowest part of the year. Airbnb said Tuesday that its revenue rose 20% from a year ago, topping Wall Street expectations. Bookings rose, and average daily rates paid by customers held steady. Airbnb is continuing to get a boost from the ongoing recovery in travel, which took a hit during the pandemic. It's also being aided by the trend of more people working remotely. The San Francisco company says some of its customers are combining remote work with travel.