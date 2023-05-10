Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails

Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. At the time, the board was controlled by Disney supporters. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks, but they didn’t include prisons. The Florida GOP governor recently mused prisons could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with Disney. The board of the governing district, now made up of DeSantis allies, was meeting Wednesday to discuss hiring a new district administrator.