Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in US

A lesser-known form of solar power that has several advantages over the traditional kind is gaining traction. The solar panels float on water, so they don't take up land; the water keeps the panels cooler, which makes them produce more electricity, plus the arrays prevent the loss of water through evaporation. Floating solar is already going strong in Asia, from India to China. Now developers are taking inspiration from that and the technology is starting to spread more quickly in the United States. A recent scientific paper says many countries could produce more than the electricity they use from floating solar.