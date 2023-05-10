'BlackBerry' film taps into device that ruled pre-iPhone era

Almost everyone knows the backstory of the iPhone, a breakthrough that continues to reshape culture 16 years after late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs introduced the device to the world. But what's unforgotten is the must-have gadget that came before Jobs unveiled the iPhone in 2007. It was the BlackBerry, a device so addictive that it was nicknamed the “CrackBerry.” Now the new film, “BlackBerry,” gives audiences time to learn more about the devices legacy and the two amiable but bumbling nerds who teamed up with a hard-nosed, profane business executive to plant the seeds for the mobile computing revolution.