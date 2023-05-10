4 arrested in North Macedonia after cocaine bust in Greece

Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested four people for alleged involvement with a cocaine shipment seized in neighboring Greece. A total of 14 people have now been detained in both countries as a result of Tuesday’s operation in Greece’s northern port city of Thessaloniki. Police said that they confiscated 105 kilograms (230 pounds) of cocaine. The drugs from South America had been brought to Thessaloniki on a cargo ship and were hidden in hollow external sections of shipping containers that held a consignment of bananas. North Macedonia’s police said Wednesday that they arrested three men and a woman. All of them are nationals of North Macedonia and suspected of belonging to an international organized crime ring that arranged the drug shipment.