UK ditches post-Brexit plan to scrap thousands of EU laws by year's end

The U.K. government has scrapped plan to remove all remaining EU laws from British statute books by the end of this year. Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said Wednesday that the government would instead draw up a list of about 600 specific laws that would be revoked. Critics has said the plan to ditch around 4,000 laws was rash and unachievable. Badenoch acknowledged there were “risks of legal uncertainty” if all the laws were scrapped by the end of the year. Opposition Labour Party lawmaker Jenny Chapman called the announcement “a humiliating U-turn from a weak and divided government.” British business groups welcomed the government's announcement.