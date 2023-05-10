FDA panel backs over-the-counter birth control pill

Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription. The positive vote on Wednesday by a Food and Drug Administration panel paves the way for what could be the first birth control pill available over the counter. The recommendation is not binding and the FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug this summer. Currently all contraceptive pills in the U.S. require a prescription. Dozens of medical and advocacy groups support making the pill available without a prescription to increase birth control options for women.