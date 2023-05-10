Microsoft will not give employees salary raise this year: Report
Microsoft will not raise salaries for full-time employees this year and is reducing budget for bonuses and stock awards, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email by CEO Satya Nadella."Last year, we made a significant investment in compensation driven by market conditions and company performance, nearly doubling our global merit budget...this year the economic conditions are very different across many dimensions" the report quoted Nadella saying.Full Article