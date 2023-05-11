Delaware judge refuses to dismiss Facebook shareholder suit over user data privacy breaches

A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Facebook officers and directors violated both the law and their fiduciary duties in failing for years to protect the privacy of user data. The judge Wednesday said the plaintiffs had demonstrated that demanding that Facebook’s board take legal action before filing their shareholder lawsuit would have been futile because board members have disqualifying conflicts. While noting that he was required to accept the allegations in the complaint as true for purposes of ruling on the motion, the judge said the lawsuit suggests that Facebook officials engaged in or allowed wrongdoing “on a truly colossal scale.”