Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event

Former President Donald Trump is digging in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall. the event Wednesday marks his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago. Trump, when pressed, repeatedly downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, the day his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly insurrection. He continued to insist the election had been “rigged,” even though no evidence has ever emerged to support his claims. State and federal officials, his own staff and attorney general, and numerous courts found no evidence of mass fraud.