'Our bleakest start to the year': Record number of people helped by Citizens Advice

The number of people helped by Citizens Advice has hit a record high, with the charity calling it "our bleakest-ever start to the year".Full Article
Citizens' Advice helping 9,600 people a day in 'bleakest ever start to year'
The charity said it helped 94,000 people with food bank referrals and access to emergency charitable grants – a 178% increase
Wales Online