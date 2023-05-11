TransPennine Express to be nationalised after months of disruption – but transport sec warns it’s ‘not a silver bullet’
Train services run by TransPennine Express will be nationalised after months of delays and cancellations. Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced the decision to bring the operator’s services under Government control, but warned it is “not a silver bullet”. Graham Sutherland, chief executive of TransPennine Express owner FirstGroup, said the company has “worked extremely hard to [...]Full Article