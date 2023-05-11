Hot employment market shows signs of cooling

The hot jobs market has been defying a weakening economy and confounding the Federal Reserve for months, but now shows signs of cooling. The latest government employment data shows that job openings fell in March to their lowest level since April 2021. Layoffs rose to 1.8 million, their highest level since December 2020. Employers are also slowing the pace of hiring. Hiring remains strong, but the government lowered its earlier hiring figures for February and March.