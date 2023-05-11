Southwest Airlines pilots vote to authorize strike as they push for pay raises in new contract

Southwest Airlines pilots are voting to authorize a strike, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they will walk off the job. The pilots' union at Southwest said Thursday that 99% of its members taking part in the election voted to authorize a strike. Next, the union will ask federal mediators for permission to strike. Under U.S. law, airline workers can't legally strike unless federal mediators decide that further negotiations are pointless. Even then, the president and Congress can step in and block a strike. Southwest and the pilots' union have been negotiating over a new contract for more than three years.