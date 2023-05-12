California governor likely to announce bigger budget deficit than the $22.5B announced in January

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to announce that the state's budget deficit is a lot bigger. Newsom will update his budget proposal on Friday. The governor said in January that California would have a $22.5 billion deficit, but since then, California's revenue has continued to decline. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office says they expect the deficit to be about $5 billion bigger. One complicating factor is that state officials don't know for sure how much money the state will have. The state has given people more time to pay their taxes after a series of powerful storms caused widespread damage throughout the state.