Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis at Vatican in Rome visit

The Vatican says that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy will meet with Pope Francis during a trip to Rome. Zelenskyy will also hold midday meetings with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and with President Sergio Mattarella. Zelenskyy’s exact schedule wasn’t being publicly announced because of security concerns and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s expected arrival in Rome. Italian state television reported that as part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and police sharpshooters were strategically placed on high buildings.