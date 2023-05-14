AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters: 'We're not prepared for this'

Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.