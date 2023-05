Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions

Oil and gas producers talk up technological breakthroughs they say will soon allow the world to drill and burn fossil fuels without worsening global warming. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says the time is here for the industry to prove it can make the technology happen — at scale, affordably and quickly — to stave off climate disaster. He has “serious questions” whether it can. Kerry says the ideal solution is a fast global switch to renewable energy, but oil and gas states and companies have a right to give their claim of technological rescue a try. His comments came in an interview with The Associated Press.