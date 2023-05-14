Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that

Illinois lawmakers aim to make their state what they say will be the first in the country to create protections for child social media influencers. A bill that was approved unanimously by the state Senate in March and is scheduled to be considered by the House this week would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content. Family-style vlogs can feature children as early as birth and recount milestones and family events. But experts say the commercialized “sharenthood” industry, which can earn content creators tens of thousands of dollars per brand deal, is underregulated and can even cause harm.