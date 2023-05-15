UK-based group to invest $100 million in SpiceXpress

SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd, the freighter arm hived off from SpiceJet recently, has announced that UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group will invest $100 million in it. Both the sides have signed a MoU for the investment deal. The is agreement comes on the heels of a restructuring agreement with aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partner wherein the latter picked up a stake in SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion (Rs 12,422 crore).