Cartier's use of images of Amazon tribe prompts Indigenous advocates to allege hypocrisy

Until two months ago, Cartier’s website showed Indigenous children playing in a field of tall, green grass. The French luxury jewelry brand said it was working to promote the culture of the Indigenous people and protect the rainforest. But the project that the site described never took place, and Cartier took down the photo when contacted by The Associated Press. This incident aside, some of the Yanomami and their defenders praise Cartier’s promotion of Yanomami causes. But that one of the world’s biggest jewelers would advertise with images of an Indigenous people devastated by illegal gold mining has some complaining of greenwashing, a corporation promoting its own image by supporting a cause.