Ex-Audi chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal

The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. The move Tuesday makes Rupert Stadler the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. The dpa news agency reported that Stadler answered “yes” to a statement read in court by his attorney that said Stadler admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge. Stadler entered the plea under an agreement that gives probation instead of jail time and a $1.2 million fine in return for a thorough admission of guilt.