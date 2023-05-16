Jurors hear closing statements at trial over fatal upstate NY limo crash

Jurors are hearing closing statements in the trial of a limousine company manager accused of acting recklessly and causing the deaths of 20 people in an upstate New York crash. The jury will decide Tuesday whether Nauman Hussain is guilty of either criminally negligent homicide or second-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2018 wreck of a stretch SUV limousine in Schoharie. Prosecutors say the SUV had poor brakes and that Hussain failed to maintain the vehicle. Hussain's lawyer has blamed the vehicle's problems on the shop used for repair work, adding that his client had tried his best in maintaining the limo.