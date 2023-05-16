Biden administration clarifies 1872 Mining Law; says Nevada lithium mine can proceed

The Biden administration says it has completed a court-ordered review that should ensure construction continues at a Nevada lithium mine, despite legal challenges brought by conservationists and tribal leaders. The Interior Department also announced Tuesday it's taking additional steps to help facilitate President Joe Biden's clean energy agenda in response to recent U.S. court rulings that more strictly interpret a Civil War-era mining law. The department says the new solicitor's opinion will help clarify mineral rights under the 1872 law to reflect the “realities of the 21st century.” A federal appeals court plans to hear oral arguments next month as tribes and environmentalists fight the Nevada mine at Thacker Pass.