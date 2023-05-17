Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court

Appellate judges with a history of supporting abortion restrictions are hearing arguments over access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion. The case is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court. The high court already intervened to keep the drug, mifepristone, available while the legal fight winds through the courts. Three 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges were hearing what was expected to be at least two hours of arguments Wednesday afternoon. At issue are the Food and Drug Administration’s initial approval of mifepristone in 2000, and FDA actions making the drug more accessible in later years. The judges won’t rule immediately.