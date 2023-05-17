Angelina Jolie unveils fashion venture aimed at sustainability, assisting refugees

Angelina Jolie announced a new fashion venture Wednesday. The actress, director and former United Nations special envoy said customers of Atelier Jolie will participate in the making of their own creations with master tailors, pattern makers and artisans around the world. The project will use only vintage materials and discarded fabrics. Jolie said Atelier Jolie will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups. Customers will be able to dip into their own closets to rework pieces. No further details were released. Jolie's fashion choices and those of her children are often dissected in the media.