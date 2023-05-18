Biden to consult with Japan's Kishida ahead of Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima

President Joe Biden arrives in Hiroshima on Thursday for global diplomacy in a Japan that has already tightened its economic and national security alliance with the U.S. He will meet privately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before joining the larger Group of Seven summit, a gathering of major industrialized nations. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen their security and economic cooperation. The setting of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first nuclear bomb in 1945 during World War II, takes on new resonance as the U.S., Japan and their allies strategize on dealing with Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.