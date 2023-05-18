Takeaways of AP's report on Chinese loans pushing poor countries to brink of collapse

A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse because of a common, undeniable factor: their struggle to pay back hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China.



Here are the key takeaways:



TOO MUCH DEBT



An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Laos — found the debt is consuming an ever-greater amount of tax revenue needed to keep schools open, provide electricity and pay for food and fuel. And it’s draining the foreign currency reserves such economies depend upon to pay interest on the loans and stave off collapse, leaving some with just months before the money is gone.



Behind the scenes is China’s reluctance to forgive debt and its extreme secrecy about how much money it has actually loaned and on what terms, which has kept other major lenders from stepping in to help. On top of that is the discovery that borrowers have been forced to put cash in hidden escrow accounts that push China to the front of the line of creditors to be paid.



Two of the countries, Zambia and Sri Lanka, have already gone into default, unable to make even interest payments on loans financing ports, mines and power plants.



Experts predict that unless China quickly begins to soften its stance on not taking big losses on its loans, there could be a wave of more defaults and political upheavals.



“In a lot of the world, the clock has hit midnight,” said Harvard economist Ken Rogoff.



POVERTY AND REVOLT



For many highly indebted countries, the future could look a lot like Sri Lanka.



Rioters last year poured into Sri Lanka's streets, storming the presidential palace and sending the leader tied to onerous deals with...